ITV confirms Comcast bid

US media company Comcast, owner of Sky, is in talks to acquire ITV’s broadcasting business.

Reports late on November 6th suggested that Comcast, which also owns assets including Universal Studios, was in talks to buy ITV’s broadcasting arm, which includes its TV channels and streaming service ITVX, but not ITV Studios. Morgan Stanley and bankers from Robey Warshaw are advising ITV on a possible deal, according to Bloomberg.

In an announcement made early on November 7th, ITV said it noted the press speculation and confirmed that it is in preliminary discussions regarding a possible sale of its M&E business to Sky for an enterprise value of £1.6 billion (€1.9bn).

“There can be no certainty as to the terms upon which any potential sale may be agreed or whether any transaction will take place. A further announcement will be made in due course if appropriate,” it added.

Meanwhile, in reporting its Q3 results , ITV has warned total ad revenue would decline by around 9 per cent in Q4. To combast this, ITV said it has “identified £35 million of additional temporary savings” in its M&Et division that it plans to make in Q4.

“UK macro data is showing a softening economy, with increased uncertainty in the lead up to the UK budget, which is impacting the wider advertising market, and we are adjusting our costs to match this current reduction in demand,” commented ITV CEO Carolyn McCall.

Total ITV revenue grew 2 per cent to £2.8 billion (€2.4bn) over the first nine months of 2025, driven by an 11 per cent gain at ITV Studios. External revenue in the studios unit was up 20 per cent attributed to strong demand from programmes for global streaming platforms.