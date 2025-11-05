Samsung hit with $191m patent fine

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics has been hit with a $191.4 million (€166.3m) penalty fine for infringing two US patents held by Irish business Pictiva Display.

Pictiva convinced a Texas jury that a wide range of Samsung devices violated Pictiva’s patent rights in technology for enhancing the resolution, brightness and power efficiency of OLED displays.

Pictiva MD Angela Quinlan said in a statement the verdict “validates the strength of the Pictiva intellectual property.”

Samsung has said it will appeal the verdict, noting in a company statement: “We have already filed a petition to invalidate the relevant patents, which is currently under review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.”

The verdict is one of several recent large awards won by patent owners suing Samsung in the same Marshall, Texas, court over technology in its devices.

Ireland-based Pictiva, a subsidiary of patent licensing company Key Patent Innovations, owns hundreds of patents covering OLED technology invented by photonics company OSRAM OSR in the early 2000s. Pictiva alleged in its 2023 lawsuit that Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, televisions, computers, wearables and other products incorporate Pictiva’s technology for improving OLED displays.

Samsung denied the allegations and argued the patents were invalid.