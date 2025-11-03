BBC expands maritime channel line-up

BBC Studios has announced the launch of three new channels for cruise ship passengers, offered exclusively through its maritime entertainment partner, Anuvu.

The new channels – BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle and BritBox – expand BBC Studios’ out-of-home entertainment portfolio and will deliver a curated slate of British content to global maritime passengers. The three channels are available through Anuvu’s maritime entertainment service, MTN-TV on 116 cruise ships across 25 cruise lines, with ships operating across all corners of the world.

This expansion builds on the success of BBC HD, which has been serving cruise passengers since 2017.

The Channel Line-Up:

BBC HD : A flagship 24/7 English-language channel offering a mix of genres including drama, natural history, comedy, factual entertainment, and live events. Programming includes Truelove , Call the Midwife , Big Cats 24/7 , Strictly Come Dancing , Eurovision Song Contest , and The Last Night of the Proms . The channel also features soaps within days of UK broadcast and live sports content broadcast on BBC HD as well as via the Anuvu Special Events channel.

: A flagship 24/7 English-language channel offering a mix of genres including drama, natural history, comedy, factual entertainment, and live events. Programming includes , , , , , and . The channel also features soaps within days of UK broadcast and live sports content broadcast on BBC HD as well as via the Anuvu Special Events channel. BBC Earth: BBC Earth is a place to explore the natural world through popular documentaries such as Planet Earth III , bringing viewers face-to-face with heart-pounding action, mind-blowing ideas and the sheer wonder of being part of this amazing planet we call home.

BBC Earth is a place to explore the natural world through popular documentaries such as , bringing viewers face-to-face with heart-pounding action, mind-blowing ideas and the sheer wonder of being part of this amazing planet we call home. BBC Lifestyle : A channel showcasing the best in food, travel, home, fashion and wellness. Highlights include The Great British Bake Off , Rick Stein’s Secret France , DIY SOS , and Wilderness with Simon Reeve .

: A channel showcasing the best in food, travel, home, fashion and wellness. Highlights include , , , and . BritBox: BritBox offers a curated collection of acclaimed dramas, mysteries, comedies, and documentaries. For the first time, BritBox will be available to passengers as a scheduled channel with a lineup of British favourites including Blue Lights, Death Valley, Father Brown, The Office and Silent Witness.

A number of selected titles from each channel will also be available for cruisers to watch on catch-up.

Zina Neophytou, SVP, BBC Studios Out Of Home, commented: “Increasing our maritime offering with three more distinct BBC Studios channels showcases the very best of British storytelling and offers an amazing breadth of entertainment for global cruise ship passengers to choose from. It’s great that we can now also offer BritBox to maritime travellers for the very first time, and I’m also pleased to be bolstering our live sport offering on BBC HD, which has already proven very popular. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering premium entertainment wherever audiences are around the world – on land, in the air and at sea.”

Travis Peterson, VP Product, Cruise and Ferry, Anuvu, added: “We’re excited to expand our content offering with BBC Studios to enhance the onboard experience for our cruise line partners. Following the success of BBC HD – whose diverse and engaging programming resonates with audiences across all demographics and nationalities – this expansion to include BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle and BritBox was a natural next step in delivering even greater choice and quality for viewers at sea.”