Survey: BBFC age ratings most trusted on streaming services

Research from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) reveals that almost all parents (98 per cent) check age ratings when selecting films or TV shows for their children to watch on streaming services.

In a survey of 2,000 parents of 3-16 year olds in the UK who subscribe to at least one streaming service, nine in ten (90 per cent) recognise BBFC age ratings, while almost three-quarters (73 per cent) said they trust BBFC ratings the most when compared with alternative systems. The research identifies the BBFC as the most widely recognised and trusted age rating system among UK parents using streaming platforms.

The findings come as Ofcom prepares to publish research on audience protection measures ahead of the new VoD Code, which will set new standards for major streaming services.

Alongside providing age ratings for cinema releases, the BBFC has a statutory duty under the Video Recordings Act 1984 to provide age ratings for video content, such as films or TV series, released on physical media. However, unlike these home entertainment formats, there is currently no legal requirement for streaming services to display BBFC age ratings. Despite this, for more than a decade the BBFC has been working with streaming platforms — including Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV — on a voluntary, best practice basis to extend the use of its trusted age ratings and strengthen its mission to protect children from potentially harmful content and to empower audiences to make informed viewing choices.

More than eight in ten (81 per cent) of parents who recognise any ratings recall seeing BBFC ratings on streaming services. And, crucially, parents are actively using them to make informed viewing decisions for their families on streaming with almost all (93 per cent) parents who recognise BBFC ratings saying they have used them to decide whether a film or TV series is suitable for their child(ren).

The BBFC’s most recent self-rating partnership, with Prime Video, was announced in July, meaning Prime’s in-house teams can now generate BBFC age ratings and content advice. And, of those parents who have seen BBFC age ratings on Prime Video, almost all (97 per cent) find the ratings helpful when deciding what their child(ren) can watch, including 69 per cent who find them very helpful.

BBFC age ratings and content advice are based on its Classification Guidelines, which are shaped through consultation with the UK public and are refreshed every four to five years to ensure they continue to reflect audience expectations.

Crucially, parents share that view: with more than nine in ten (94 per cent) saying it’s important that age rating standards are developed through consultation with UK audiences, including 60 per cent who said this is very important. Eight in ten (80 per cent) parents are more confident in the age ratings provided on Prime Video, knowing that they are provided in partnership with the BBFC.

As UK viewing habits and the VoD regulatory landscape evolve, the necessity of transparency and consistency in age ratings is clear, with almost all (96 per cent) parents saying that it is important for age ratings to be consistent across media platforms.

David Austin OBE, Chief Executive, BBFC, said: “As families navigate an ever-expanding world of streaming content, clear and trusted guidance has never been more crucial. Our latest research shows parents value clarity and consistency in age ratings when it comes to choosing TV or films for their children on streaming services. As Ofcom shapes the future Video-on-Demand Code, today’s findings make it clear that the BBFC’s voluntary partnerships with streaming platforms are not only valued and trusted by UK parents but, critically, are being used to empower them to make informed decisions for their families before pressing play.”

Will Gardner OBE, CEO of Childnet International, added: “At Childnet, we know that families want information they can rely on to make confident choices about what their children watch online. The BBFC’s extensive consultation work ensures their ratings are the most recognised — and crucially, the most trusted — in the UK. With this research showing overwhelming public demand for consistent age-rating standards across streaming services, it confirms that the BBFC’s partnerships with platforms like Prime Video and Netflix make a profound and significant contribution to children’s online safety in the UK.”