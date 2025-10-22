France: Free launches OTT offering

French telco Free has announced the launch of Free TV (formerly OQEE), a subscription and commitment-free streaming offering accessible to all users. The dedicated app allows to watch TV from a smartphone, a tablet or a smart TV.

Free TV offers more than 170 channels, including 16 DTT networks (but notably not TF1 or M6 channels), some 25,000 catch-up TV programmes as well the Free Ciné library of 500 movies and 1,000 TV series.

Various functions are available, such as live control and start-over.

At the same time, Free is launching Free TV+, a premium offering that brings together 300 channels, including 25 DTT channels, and many pay-TV channels. It offers 45,000 catch-up TV programmes and, agai, the Free Ciné ibrary. Free TV+ also adds a recording function of 100 hours for Freebox Pop subscribers, 320 for Freebox Ultra and Ultra Essentiel users. It is available without commitment for €0.99 per month over the first year then €5.99 per month after.