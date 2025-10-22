Eutelsat Q1: Video down, OneWeb up

Eutelsat’s Q1 numbers (it has a trading year that ends on June 30) showed overall revenues down (y-o-y) by 2.2 percent at €293 million.

The division with the largest fall in revenue is Video, and which still accounts for 47 per cent of revenues, and where its DTH revenues amounted to €134 million, down 10.5 per cent y-o-y, “reflecting the secular market decline, as well as the negative effect of the latest sanctions imposed on Russian channels, with an impact of about. €16 million expected in FY 2025-26,” says the company.

However, revenue from the Video division is falling faster than anticipated.

But the operator’s OneWeb division (Connectivity) saw an impressive rise in revenues, with a 70.7 per cent rise in LEO revenues to €54.1 million. Overall, the Connectivity division enjoyed growth up 8.6 percent at €149.4 million. However, this sum was impacted by the slower deployment of OneWeb terminals which meant that quarter-on-quarter revenues were down by 13.2 per cent. “This sequential decline was mainly the reflection of an exceptionally high level of LEO terminal sales in Q4 2024-25 across all three verticals. LEO revenues were down 20.1 per cent, reflecting the above-mentioned terminal sales as well as catch-up revenues recorded in Q4 FY25,” said the company.

Fixed Connectivity was also in positive territory and up 15.9 per cent to €62 million.

Government Services revenues were also up 18.5 per cent y-o-y at €52 million.

Eutelsat’s CFO Christophe Caudrelier said the company expects its LEO/OneWeb revenues to grow by a further 50 per cent in the current financial year. In the longer term (post FY 2028-29), the B2B connectivity market is expected to pursue its growth at a double-digit rate, mostly driven by LEO market expansion.

Eutelsat’s backlog stood at €3.5 billion at 30 September 2025, stable versus end-June 2025. It was equivalent

to 2.8 times FY 2024-25 revenues, with Connectivity representing 58 per cent of the total.