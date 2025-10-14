Apple TV+ drops the +

Apple has revealed that its Apple TV+ streaming service is to be known henceforth simply as Apple TV – the same name as its streaming hardware device.

The rebranding was announced within a press release pertaining to F1 The Movie coming to the streaming platform this December.

“Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity. Ahead of its global streaming debut on Apple TV, the [F1] film continues to be available for purchase on participating digital platforms, including the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home and more,” noted the press release.

F1 The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and hailing from director Joseph Kosinski, will make its global streaming debut on Apple TV on December 12th.