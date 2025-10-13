Paramount axing MTV channels

Paramount will close five MTV channels at the end of the year, according to the BBC.

MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV and MTV Live will all cease broadcasting in the UK after December 31st. However, the flagship channel, MTV HD, will remain on air, focusing more on reality programming rather than music videos.

Similar MTV channel closures are also expected to happen in Australia, Brazil, Poland, Germany, Austria and France.

Speaking to the BBC, MTV VJ Simone Angel commented: “I am really sad, and I’m a little bit in disbelief, and I know it’s been a long time coming. We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music. And I know we do that online in our own little bubbles, but MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart.”

The closures come as Paramount seeks to cut costs by as much as $500 million across its global portfolio following its Skydance merger.

MTV first launched in the US in 1981, with a European channel going live in 1987, and the UK getting its own dedicated channel in 1997.