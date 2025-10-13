France: TF1 to air Rugby World Cup 2027

World Rugby and TF1 Group have renewed their partnership, with TF1 securing exclusive French broadcast rights for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, to be held in Australia from October 1st to November 13th November 2027.

The 11th edition in Australia will feature 24 teams for the first time, delivering 52 matches across seven host cities. The tournament promises to captivate global audiences with the introduction of a round of 16 after the pool phase in a new, recently unveiled format.

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, said: “We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with TF1, a broadcaster synonymous with the biggest and most iconic moments in French sport. Their passion for the game and commitment to delivering world-class coverage ensure that millions of fans across France will continue to experience the very best of international rugby, free-to-air. Together, we look forward to celebrating the sport’s global growth and welcoming fans to a

new era of rugby in 2027.”

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, Michel Poussau, commented: “This renewed agreement with TF1 is a reflection of a partnership that now spans four decades, built on trust, shared ambition, and a genuine love for the game. Together, we aim to make Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 accessible to as many fans as possible, while maintaining the highest standards of promotion and broadcast coverage befitting of rugby’s most prestigious tournament. With TF1’s proven expertise and reach, we are confident that Australia 2027 will inspire and help us reach new audiences outside of rugby’s traditional borders.”

François Pellissier, Executive Vice President Business & Sports at the TF1 Group, Groupe TF1, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with World Rugby. This agreement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to offering French audiences major sporting events that unite and bring people together. This new and ambitious deal, combined with the broadcast of the Nations Championship, allows us to provide French rugby fans with an exceptional offering. Groupe TF1 has built a first-class sports lineup, and we are determined to support our national teams by giving them the finest showcase on our channels.”

Julien Millereux, Director of Sports, Groupe TF1, added: “The unmatched reach of TF1 Group, the pinnacle of a Rugby World Cup associated with a talented generation of French players promise French fans to share a unique moment of sport, emotion, and unity in 2027.”

TF1 Group has additionally announced that it will be the exclusive home of the Nations Championship in France, for the first two editions of the new international rugby tournament, in 2026 and 2028.

Pellissier, Executive Vice President Business & Sports at the TF1 Group, stated: “This new international competition is a major sporting event that will see the 12 greatest rugby teams in the world face off, and we are delighted to offer in exclusivity on our channels. Thanks to this

agreement, we will broadcast more than 120 top-tier international rugby matches from 2026 to 2029. This agreement with Six Nations Rugby strengthens our commitment to offer French viewers the biggest sporting events on free-to-air television, cantered around their national teams.”