DAZN scores US college sports deal with Big Ten, Fox Sports

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced a multi-year agreement with the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports to bring an expanded slate of US college sports content to fans around the world (excluding the US).

Beginning this season, DAZN will stream all regular season football games, as well as the 2025 Discover Big Ten Football Championship game, from the Big Ten Conference. In addition to football, DAZN will offer a slate of men’s and women’s Big Ten basketball games, as well as a round-the-clock feed of the Big Ten Network and a variety of shoulder programming and highlights.

The agreement also includes all of Fox Sports’ football games from the Big 12 Conference and a selection of games from the Mountain West Conference, in addition to basketball matchups from the Big 12 and BIG EAST conferences.

This agreement builds on DAZN’s recently expanded US college sports portfolio. DAZN now offers international fans access to content from the Big Ten, Southeastern Conference, Big 12, BIG EAST, Mountain West and Atlantic Coast Conference, representing the biggest conferences in college sports. Most games will be exclusive to DAZN and available free-to-view for a limited time on the platform.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “Our agreement with Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network builds on DAZN’s recently expanded college sports portfolio and reinforces our ambition to be the global home of US sports. From NFL Game Pass and NHL.TV to college football and basketball, DAZN is supporting leagues’ ambitions in reaching more fans, while delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience and expanding access to the best of US sports to fans around the world.”