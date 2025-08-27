DAZN signs US college sports deal for Europe, MENA

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has acquired live rights to a range of US college football and basketball content through a multi-year sub-licensing agreement with ESPN. The content will be available to all DAZN users in selected territories in Europe and MENA free-to-view for a limited time.

From the 2025 season, fans in the aforementioned regions will be able to watch up to 25 college football games per week during the regular season on DAZN, including some of the biggest matchups from top-tier conferences including the SEC, ACC and Big 12. DAZN’s offering also will include the complete College Football Playoff and CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T, as well as all other major bowl games. DAZN will also bring the College GameDay pregame show to fans every Saturday, along with making a range of on-demand football content available on the platform.

DAZN will also broadcast approximately 20 games per week across men’s and women’s basketball, as well as 63 March Madness games across both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments, including the entirety of the Elite Eight, Final Four and National Championships.



Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “DAZN is committed to bringing the best possible entertainment experience and a comprehensive portfolio of thrilling US college football and basketball content to fans in selected territories in Europe and MENA. Working with ESPN, this agreement allows DAZN to expand its global offering of premium North American sports properties, extending beyond NFL Game Pass and NHL.TV. It also means DAZN can broaden access to exciting US sports content and support top-tier leagues in growing their international fanbases.”

Diego Londono, SVP Networks & Sports EMEA at The Walt Disney Company, added: “We are excited to team up with DAZN to serve sports fans across Europe during the upcoming NCAA Football and Basketball seasons. Through this agreement, fans will be able to watch some of the most competitive matchups throughout the regular season, highlighted by marquee events such as the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Basketball Tournaments, as well as the College Football Bowl Games and Playoffs.”