Party Games coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced plans to launch a new slate of party games on its service.

“This holiday season, you’ll be able to go from Kpop Demon Hunters to party games for all your friends and family, without having to leave Netflix. We’re creating a completely new way to play games — one that’s as easy as streaming a show on a Friday night. All you’ll need is Netflix and your phone to experience a whole new level of fun on Netflix with instantly recognisable games,” said the streaming service,

Users can find the Game tab on the Netflix home screen, and pick a game and use their phone as the controller.

The games include:

Lego Party! – Square off against friends in the ultimate Lego party game. Compete in minigames and hunt for gold through themed Challenge Zones.

Boggle Party – Race against the clock to find words (the longer, the better) in a jumbled-up letter grid. Play solo or make it a party with up to eight players.

Pictionary: Game Night – Draw ’til you drop — or one of your friends guesses what you’re sketching — in a fast-paced spin on Mattel’s classic group game.

Tetris Time Warp – Time-travel with friends to different eras of Tetris, from the 1984 original to the classic Gameboy version.

Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends – One person at this party secretly has no idea what everyone else is talking about. Figure out whose clues are fishy to unmask the crasher.

Netflix added that more games will be rolled out as the service evolves.