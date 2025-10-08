Telecom networks are the invisible backbone of Europe’s digital society. They power daily communications, online banking and commerce, enable critical sectors like healthcare, energy and transport, and guarantee that emergency services remain accessible at all times. Without them, Europe’s economy, public services and democratic life would grind to a halt. Protecting these vital infrastructures is therefore not just a technical necessity – it is a cornerstone of Europe’s security and resilience.

Networks under pressure, but resilience is improving Telecom operators must withstand risk

A study by Copenhagen Economics, commissioned by Connect Europe, shows that Europe’s telecom operators have already embedded advanced security and resilience measures in their daily operations. However, as threats evolve and expectations rise, further investment will likely be needed in the coming years.s ranging from cyberattacks and human error to natural disasters and supply-chain failures. According to ENISA, 188 major incidents in 2023 caused 1.7 billion hours of lost connectivity for users. Despite this, evidence suggests that resilience has strengthened: in 2024, despite a record number of incidents, lost user hours fell by 55 per cent compared to 2023. This progress may reflect stronger outage management, more robust infrastructure, and heightened system resilience.

Meanwhile, NATO’s recent commitment for allies to spend up to 1.5 per cent of GDP on protecting critical infrastructure underscores the strategic importance of secure and resilient telecom networks for Europe’s future.

A call for policy action

The study identifies several structural and operational challenges, and suggests targeted policy actions to further strengthen security and resilience: