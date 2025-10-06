Forecast: Satellite broadband market to break $20bn by 2030

A study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has found that global satellite provider revenue from fixed satellite broadband will increase from $10 billion in 2025 to $20 billion (€17.1bn) in 2030. This revenue growth will be enabled by rapid investment in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) technology, which allows satellite providers to improve the latency they offer, whilst also reducing costs for satellite launches.

Juniper Research defines fixed satellite broadband as broadband Internet services delivered via satellite; using a fixed satellite terminal or dish at a specific location.

Expansion to New Markets Key to Future Revenue Growth

“Historically, fixed satellite broadband has been limited to affluent regions, such as North America; owing to the premium cost of access. However, our research indicates that this global growth will be driven by emerging markets, such as India and Indonesia, over the next five years, with enterprises and consumers in these countries increasingly demanding reliable, high-end broadband,” commented Alex Webb, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research.

Juniper Research believes that to capitalise on the satellite broadband opportunity, satellite providers must partner with mobile network operators, Internet service providers, and other communication service providers (CSPs) to resell services.

“Through partnering with CSPs, satellite providers can accelerate their expansion to new markets by increasing distribution channels. Satellite providers must leverage the relationships and branding of CSPs with customers to quickly build trust with customers and exploit the existing billing relationships that exist in the connectivity market,” Webb added.