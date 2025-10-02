Report: Streaming patterns mirror traditional TV

TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi, has released its Q2 2025 Video Trends Report detailing a fragmented but vibrant entertainment landscape, where video remains king for consumers in the US and Canada.

Most notably, the data shows that video service bundles continue to gain traction, indicating that consumers value the ability to access a diversity of content across multiple services. Despite price increases and cost-conscious consumers, video spend is up year-over-year, as is time spent watching video content, and the average number of services used by consumers has risen from 9 to 10.

Bundles enable consumers to access various types of content, letting them stay in the same service or family of apps to meet a variety of viewership needs. Of the available services, 87 per cent of respondents utilise SVoD services, with the top three ad-supported SVoD tiers being Peacock (69.3 per cent), Paramount+ (59.7 per cent), and Prime Video (59.1 per cent). Subscribers select services based on the available content, seeking expansive programming libraries (38.4 per cent), original content (35.2 per cent), and specific show availability (29.8 per cent).

“Today’s content landscape is full of unparalleled choice and variety, as consumers have more options than ever before,” said Xperi’s chief product and services officer, Geir Skaaden. “Consumers are looking for simplification by increasingly opting into the bundles and platforms that provide the highest-quality content for their household at the best value. These offerings are delivering the convenience of a single destination for diverse content, now enhanced by personalisation and immediate access that provides a seamless viewership experience.”

Additional highlights

· Local is loved: The importance of local content has increased over the past year, with 61 per cent of respondents noting that it is somewhat or very important compared to 54.8 per cent in Q2 2024. More so, 29.8 per cent of all time spent watching video is spent watching local content, compared to 21 per cent in Q2 2024 and 22.6 per cent in Q2 2023.

· Backseat binging: The rear passenger seat is the most popular spot for in-car viewing, with 42.3 per cent of passengers watching from there. Respondents who watch video in-car spend 56.7 per cent watching short-form content and 43.3 per cent watching long-form, remaining consistent with last year’s breakdown.

· Cord cutters remorse: The share of respondents who cut the cord but later decided to resubscribe to a traditional TV service has increased about 10 per cent, to 31.9 per cent in Q2 2025. Plus, when it comes to potential cord cutters’ preferred methods for watching live TV without cable, most still express a preference for a live TV streaming service, with the distribution of prospective methods remaining relatively consistent.

· Smart TVs are a smart buy: Smart TV ownership continues to rise (75.2 per cent) and more than half of respondents (55 per cent) considered the TV platform to be at least moderately important, an upgrade of 5 per cent from Q2 2024.

· When you watch TV matters: The report details the first major shift in daytime viewership. Q2 2025 saw that 41.5 per cent of SVoD content is consumed during primetime, with 15.5 per cent of SVoD content consumed during the morning, compared to 48.6 per cent and 11 per cent in Q2 2024.