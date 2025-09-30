Fubo shareholders greenlight Hulu + Live TV transaction

FuboTV, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced that its shareholders have approved its previously announced transaction with The Walt Disney Company to combine Fubo’s business with the Hulu + Live TV business.

The transaction, approved by Fubo’s shareholders at its special meeting of shareholders held today [September 30th], remains subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Fubo will report the results of the special meeting via a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Subject to the completion of the closing, the transaction, first announced by Fubo and Disney in January 2025, will shake up consumer choice in the US with a range of programming offerings.

Under the terms of the agreement, at closing, Disney will own approximately 70 per cent of Fubo. Fubo’s existing management team, led by Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, will operate the newly combined Fubo and Hulu + Live TV businesses. Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will continue to be available to consumers as separate offerings post-closing and will facilitate a number of programming packages addressing a variety of consumer preferences at promotional price points.

Upon the closing of the Transaction, all of Fubo’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be automatically converted into issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUBO.

“We would like to thank Fubo shareholders for voting to approve our business combination with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business,” said Gandler. “The Transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, but today we are one step closer to fulfilling our vision of a streaming marketplace that provides consumers with greater choice and flexibility.”