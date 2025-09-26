NCTA touts cable industry’s economic impact

The US cable industry is delivering tremendous economic benefits nationwide, generating $568.7 billion (€487.9bn) in total economic output and supporting 1.3 million jobs across the country, according to a new report commissioned by NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and conducted by Chmura Economics & Analytics. Additional findings in the study, Investing In America 2024: The Cable Industry’s Economic Impact on People, Infrastructure & Programming found:

• Cable broadband providers generated $366 billion of total economic impact and supported nearly 888,000 total jobs.

• Cable broadband provides connectivity for 59 per cent of all fixed internet connections in the US, serving 80 million broadband subscribers nationwide.

• Cable programmers had a total economic impact of $196 billion and supported more than 351,000 total jobs.

• Cable broadband providers invested $25.1 billion for broadband expansion, scalable infrastructure, customer equipment, and support systems, creating tens of thousands of jobs in construction and related industries.

“The cable industry’s significant role in powering America’s communications infrastructure is matched by its tremendous impact on economic growth, innovation, and high-quality jobs,” said Cory Gardner, President & CEO, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. “From building the broadband networks that transform how we live and work, to delivering the award-winning television that entertains and inspires, our industry remains a vital driver of America’s economy.”

The report also underscores the industry’s wide-ranging impact on state economies. The top states in impact and employment include: