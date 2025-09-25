Report: YouTube rules US living rooms

YouTube is now the dominant hub of family attention in the US.

According to the eighth installment of the Precise Advertiser Report: Kids (PARK) from Precise TV, the contextual video ad tech platform driving business outcomes for brands, 78 per cent of Gen Alpha children aged 2 to 12 use YouTube, eclipsing VoD services (72 per cent), phone/tablet games (68 per cent) and TikTok (41 per cent). Across every age group, YouTube also ranks as the favourite platform, with an overwhelming 82 per cent of 6-9 year olds calling it their top choice.

But this dominance is more than screen time. It’s about family influence. Nearly half of kids co-view YouTube with their parents, and the impact of those shared moments is unmistakable: 77 per cent of parents say their child has asked for a product while watching together (up 6 per cent year-over-year). That influence translates directly to purchase. Almost half of parents (47 per cent) report that the last child-related product they bought was prompted by a YouTube ad. This tracks well with 79 per cent of kids saying they’ve asked for something after seeing it advertised on YouTube.

“YouTube has become the beating heart of family attention in the US, and it’s where Gen Alpha kids spend their time, form their preferences, and influence purchases,” said Christian Dankl, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Precise TV. “Yet most advertisers still rely on surface-level analytics that miss how influence actually travels from child to parent. Our dual-audience, COPPA-compliant panel solves this, powering our PACE product to show brands not just what kids are watching, but how that translates into household buying decisions.”

Different Ages, Different Content: How Gen Alpha’s Tastes Evolve

The content culture of Gen Alpha is also shifting. For younger kids aged 2 to 5, cartoons and toy & games videos remain dominant, while older groups (6-12 year olds) lean heavily into comedy, gaming, and music. MrBeast has emerged as the most trusted solo-viewed channel among 6-12 year olds.



Meanwhile, Disney+ and Netflix tie as the leading on-demand platforms (70 per cent each), yet YouTube continues to be the primary place kids discover new movies, with 44 per cent of 6-9 year olds saying that’s where they first hear about them.

Gen Alpha Plays, Parents Scroll: Inside the Modern Family Screen Dynamic

Beyond video, play remains a central part of the Gen Alpha ecosystem. Mobile games rival video in daily engagement, with Roblox and Subway Surfers among the most played. Holiday wish lists now start months in advance, with 53% of kids beginning their lists more than two months before December. And when it comes to toys, Lego tops both awareness and affection, ranking as the clear favourite brand among US kids.

Parents, meanwhile, are second-screening even more than their children. Nearly half of kids (48 per cent) are second screening while watching TV screens, while 9 in 10 parents admit to checking emails, shopping, scrolling social media and more while co-viewing. This layered attention economy only amplifies the importance of knowing exactly which screens – and which moments – matter most.

“At a time when every media dollar is scrutinized, PARK US gives advertisers the hard evidence they need to allocate budgets effectively,” said Denis Crushell, Chief Commercial Officer at Precise TV. “This report shows where Gen Alpha’s attention really is, how kids influence parents, and which platforms actually drive sales. If you’re planning your next campaign, this is the roadmap to reach American families.”