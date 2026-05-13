Ofcom: Gigabit broadband available to 89% of UK homes

Ofcom research has revealed that 89 per cent of UK households can now get gigabit-capable broadband.

The media watchdog’s Connected Nations Spring Update reveals that, as of January 2026, gigabit broadband – which delivers speeds of at least 1000 Mbit per second – is available to 27.1 million homes, up from 26.4 million (87 per cent) in 2025.

And full-fibre broadband, which delivers fast connections by using lines made entirely of fibre rather than copper, now reaches 82 per cent of homes. More than a million extra households got access to full fibre in the last six months, going from 23.7 million to 24.9 million.

The research also found that the number of premises unable to access broadband in line with the Universal Service Obligation (USO) criteria has fallen significantly, from 44,000 to 4000. This has been driven by lower prices for satellite broadband.

Ofcom’s update, which also covers the state of the UK’s mobile infrastructure, shows that outdoor 4G coverage remains stable at 96 per cent of the UK’s landmass. All the mobile networks are gradually improving their 5G coverage, which varies between 76 per cent and 94 per cent by provider.

Reacting to the research, Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie, said: “The full fibre deployment in the UK is a genuine success story. We now have one of the fastest-growing networks in Europe, with 8 in 10 homes able to access full fibre and nearly 9 in 10 homes now able to access gigabit-capable connections. However, the job isn’t done yet. While coverage is high, we’re still miles behind countries such as Spain and France when it comes to households actually switching over. The industry must work harder to demystify technical jargon and raise awareness if we want the public to embrace the benefits of this technology. Best of all, UK pricing remains highly competitive. It takes five minutes on a trusted comparison site to see what is available at your home. If you’re out of contract, it’s likely you can switch to a faster deal and still reduce your outgoings.”