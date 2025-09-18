Tubi launches Productubity for discreet streaming

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s FAST service, has announced the launch of Productubity , a new Chrome extension designed to help users stream smarter, and sneakier, while on the clock.

Productubity lets streamers toggle from Tubi to a fictitious work screen with a single click, to keep the content on screen from being detected by their boss and co-workers.

Once users download the tool from the Chrome Web Store, they can simply open Tubi in a Chrome tab and start streaming. When a supervisor walks by, one toggle of the Productubity icon will instantly switch the screen to a faux article about increasing productivity.

“Return-to-office may be back, but so is streaming. Productubity is our cheeky nod to fans who sneak in a stream between spreadsheets,” said Deirdre Hesseldieck, Senior Vice President of Viewer Product at Tubi. “This tool is our way of helping fans reclaim their time and their tabs. It’s a wink to the modern multitasker who knows how to balance the deadlines with drama.”

The launch of Productubity is inspired by data from the proprietary study, The Stream 2025: Audience Insights Shaping Streaming released in March, which revealed habits of Gen Z employees: