Tubi launches Productubity for discreet streaming
September 18, 2025
Tubi, Fox Corporation’s FAST service, has announced the launch of Productubity, a new Chrome extension designed to help users stream smarter, and sneakier, while on the clock.
Productubity lets streamers toggle from Tubi to a fictitious work screen with a single click, to keep the content on screen from being detected by their boss and co-workers.
Once users download the tool from the Chrome Web Store, they can simply open Tubi in a Chrome tab and start streaming. When a supervisor walks by, one toggle of the Productubity icon will instantly switch the screen to a faux article about increasing productivity.
“Return-to-office may be back, but so is streaming. Productubity is our cheeky nod to fans who sneak in a stream between spreadsheets,” said Deirdre Hesseldieck, Senior Vice President of Viewer Product at Tubi. “This tool is our way of helping fans reclaim their time and their tabs. It’s a wink to the modern multitasker who knows how to balance the deadlines with drama.”
The launch of Productubity is inspired by data from the proprietary study, The Stream 2025: Audience Insights Shaping Streaming released in March, which revealed habits of Gen Z employees:
- 84 per cent of Gen Z workers report watching TV or movies while working
- Half of Gen Z workers stream while working
- 38 per cent of viewers say they stream at their job site
- Nearly 48 per cent of Gen Z workers admit to lying to their bosses about streaming while working