Arikan named Proximus Global CEO

Proximus Global, a specialist in digital communications, has appointed Seckin Arikan as Proximus Global CEO. Arikan will start on November 1st and will report to Stijn Bijnens, Proximus Group CEO.

Arikan is a global ICT executive with over 25 years of experience leading transformation and growth in the global telecom and enterprise industry. As Chief Operating Officer of Vonage, he oversees Strategy, M&A, Technology, AI and IT to drive operational efficiency and build value in UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS and Network API offerings. His executive roles at Ericsson included Head of Customer Unit T-Mobile US, and Head of Global Customer unit MTN.

Proximus Global was launched in January by Proximus Group, leveraging its three international brands – BICS, Route Mobile, and Telesign – to create a global leader in digital communications. This vision is founded on the mutually reinforcing core strengths of each brand to connect, protect, and engage operator and enterprise customers worldwide, across the full value chain of digital communications.

Bijnens commented, “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Seckin as the new CEO of Proximus Global. I’m convinced that his commercial acumen, vision and leadership will drive our company to new heights at this pivotal moment in Proximus Global’s journey. We are confident that under his guidance, Proximus Global will achieve its potential and excel in delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders worldwide. I would also like to thank Mark Reid, Proximus Group CFO, who has led Proximus Global as CEO ad interim since April 17th. Mark’s drive and dedication in this transition period until the arrival of Seckin has been greatly appreciated.”

Arikan added: “I am honored and excited to join Proximus Global. I look forward to working with the talented teams around the world to drive innovation in digital communications, enhance customer experiences, and deliver sustainable growth. Together, we will build on our strong foundation and achieve our ambition to lead the industry with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service.”