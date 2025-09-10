iKOMG, GB News launch FASTonSAT partnership

iKOMedia Group (iKOMG), a specialist in end-to-end media services, has launched a landmark partnership with GB News. The deal brings GB News’ feed to viewers across the Middle East and North Africa using iKOMG’s FASTonSAT service.

This marks the first time GB News has adopted satellite-based FAST distribution. Through FASTonSAT, the channel will be live across more than 66 million households via the Eutelsat 7W/8W satellite position, connecting the network with new audiences and opening up advanced digital monetisation through broadcast-scale delivery.

“At iKOMG, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of where and how content can be delivered,”said Rami Goldberg, SVP Sales at iKO Media Group. “The launch of GB News on FASTonSAT is not only a technological milestone, but a strategic one. This partnership demonstrates the power of FASTonSAT to unify reach, reliability, and revenue. From concept to delivery, iKOMG was pivotal in bringing this project to life, and we’re proud to partner with GB News to deliver its content further and faster to new audiences.”

The project is part of iKOMG’s recently announced FAST Track framework, a fully managed FAST solution covering everything from aggregation and encoding to ad insertion, playout, delivery, and analytics. With FASTonSAT, the FAST model goes beyond connected devices into markets with limited internet infrastructure, enabling broadcasters to reach more viewers and unlock new revenue without compromise.

“The launch of GB News on the FASTonSAT service across the Middle East and North Africa marks another step in the global distribution of Britain’s News Channel. It follows the launch of GB News in the United States of America. We are proud to be the voice of Britain, its voices and its values across the globe.” added Angelos Frangopoulos, GB News CEO.