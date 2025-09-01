Roku launching FAST channel offering in UK

Roku is launching its first FAST channels on the Roku platform in the UK. Rolling out in October. An offering of 40 FAST channels will provide viewers a variety of 24/7 streaming – available at no cost across all new and existing Roku devices. The launch builds on Roku’s successful rollout of FAST channels in North and South America.

The new UK lineup will include channels dedicated to various TV series and genres, with content spanning entertainment, lifestyle, true crime, classic TV, documentaries and more. New channels include PGA Tour for golf, This Old House for home and garden, Unsolved Mysteries for crime, NatureTime for wildlife, Love Pets for animals (pictured) and more.

The launch provides advertisers with a way to connect with viewers through personalised advertising campaigns to enhance the prospects of messages reaching the right audience at the right time

“With the launch of our first FAST channels in the UK this October, we’re giving viewers more choice than ever before – from iconic series and films to new favourites and niche genres – all for free,” commented Richard Halton, Country Manager, Roku UK. “It’s an exciting step forward as we continue to expand and open up new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences.”

FAST Channels can be accessed through The Roku Channel and new Live TV zone. The Roku Channel is available exclusively on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models in the UK. More details on the full lineup of channels will be announced ahead of the October launch.