Samsung TVs integrate Microsoft Copilot

Samsung Electronics has announced a new integration of Microsoft Copilot with its 2025 lineup of TVs and Smart Monitors, building on Samsung’s commitment to offering more personalised and intelligent features on screen with Samsung Vision AI.

With Copilot built into the display, users can access Microsoft’s AI companion through a simple voice command or click of the remote, making it easier to search, learn and engage with content directly from their screens.

“Through our open AI partnerships, Samsung is setting a new standard for AI-powered screens,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics. “Copilot makes it fun and easy to quickly get what you need through tailored experiences, whether you’re learning something new, enjoying entertainment, tackling everyday tasks or more.”

The integration also enables Copilot’s advanced conversational AI in Samsung Daily+, the company’s lifestyle hub that offers services across entertainment, wellness, food and more.

Copilot can be accessed through the Samsung Tizen OS home, Samsung Daily+ and Click to Search, enabling conversational AI support for a range of scenarios. Through natural voice interaction, Copilot offers personalised recommendations, relevant information and interactive learning experiences. Whether viewers are curious about something they’re watching or looking to explore a topic further, Copilot can respond instantly to share quick facts about actors or athletes, summarise plots, support foreign language learning or break down complex concepts.

“Copilot on Samsung TVs is designed to feel like an AI companion in your living room,” said David Washington, Partner General Manager, Microsoft AI. “Together with Samsung’s leadership in advanced display technology, we’re bringing people a shared experience that helps them discover something to watch, ask questions, make plans or simply enjoy a moment together, all on the biggest screen in their home.”