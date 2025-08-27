UK’s Filtronic wins £47m deal with SpaceX

Filtronic, based in Country Durham, UK, has won an order for its highly-specialised radio transmitters and receivers from SpaceX. The order is worth £47.3 million (€54.8m) and the equipment will be used for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet system.

Filtronic said it expected revenue to rise next year when it starts to ship the products, as well as in later years. The company is already collaborating with SpaceX and in its financial year to the end of May its pre-tax profit almost quadrupled to £13.4 million.

The company’s shares rose 50 per cent in April 2024 when it signed a strategic partnership with SpaceX, giving Musk’s company the option to take up to 10 per cent of its shares. SpaceX ordered £15.8 million worth of solid state power amplifiers for radio frequency and committed itself to orders for the next five years.

Nat Edington, Filtronic CEO, commented: “Securing this record contract with SpaceX marks a significant milestone for Filtronic. It validates the strength of our engineering capability. This achievement would not have been possible without the expertise and dedication of both the Filtronic and SpaceX teams, and we are proud to play a role in advancing connectivity for the Starlink constellation and the wider LEO [low Earth orbit] ecosystem.”