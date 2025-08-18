MSNBC becoming MS NOW

Cable news channel MSNBC will rebrand as My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW, ahead of the spinoff of the bulk of parent Comcast’s NBCUniversal cable networks later this year.

Comcast is moving forward with plans to spin off most of its cable networks, including CNBC and USA, into a new company called Versant to be lead by Mark Lazarus, signalling a significant shift in its media strategy as streaming takes precedence.

Launched in 1996, MSNBC stands for Microsoft and National Broadcasting Company, a name formed through its previous partnership with Microsoft and NBC. The name has outlived its time since Microsoft pulled out of the joint venture that owned MSNBC in 2012.

CNBC will keep its name, which originally stood for Consumer News and Business Channel, and is working on a new logo, the WSJ reported.

“This new branding underscores our mission: to serve as a destination for breaking news and best-in-class opinion journalism, all rooted in accurate and reported facts,” said MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler (pictured) in an internal memo. “While our name will be changing, who we are and what we do will not. Our commitment to our work and our audiences will not waiver from what the brand promise has been for three decades.”