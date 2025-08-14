Report: CTV usage on the rise in Spain 

Connected TV consumption continues to surge in Spain, significantly reshaping viewing habits, according to Barlovento Comunicación’s July 2025 report. SVoD platforms remain the market leader in penetration, while AVoD/FAST models are also showing solid growth.

The report highlights 34.9 million exclusive monthly Connected TV viewers, including 15.3 million daily unique viewers and 3.8 million who watch only through Connected TV each day. The average user age stands at 50.

By platform type, SVoD leads usage, with Netflix at the top with 17.5 million viewers (50 per cent), followed by Prime Video with 15 million (42.9 per cent) and Disney+ with 7.2 million (20.5 per cent).

Video, music and social platforms rank next, led by YouTube with 11.7 million viewers (33.5 per cent), Instagram with 2.5 million (7.2 per cent) and Spotify with 2.3 million.

In the VoD category, Movistar Plus+ tops the list with 8.4 million viewers (24 per cent), followed by RTVE Play with 7.3 million (21 per cent) and Atresplayer with 4.1 million (11.8 per cent).

Closing the rankings are FAST platforms, with Pluto TV leading at 3 million viewers (8.7 per cent), trailed by Loves TV with 1.4 million (3.9 per cent) and LG Channels with 1.2 million (3.4 per cent).