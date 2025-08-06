Spain: Nearly 38m unique users access VoD platforms

The July 2025 edition of the Multidevice OTT Barometer, compiled by Barlovento Comunicación, confirms the consolidation of Spain’s VoD ecosystem. With a population reach of 96.7 per cent among adults over 18, monthly OTT consumption now totals 37.7 million unique users, while daily access stands at 33.5 million.

On average, each user accesses 6.1 different platforms, underscoring the growing trend toward diversified, multi-channel viewing.

In terms of July’s most-watched content, Netflix’s Squid Game led the rankings with 6.1 million unique viewers. It was followed by Aquí no hay quien viva, available across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Atresplayer, which drew 5.7 million unique viewers. In third place was Ángela (pictures), also on Netflix, with a monthly adult audience of 4.8 million.

The report reaffirms the rising dominance of streaming content and the pivotal role VoD platforms play in Spain’s evolving audiovisual landscape. Audience fragmentation, on-demand consumption and the coexistence of multiple services within a single household define both the present and future of digital entertainment in the country.

Multi-device usage has also become the norm, with the majority of users accessing content through more than one device.

The report includes the overall ranking of platforms offering streaming video content by monthly unique users: YouTube tops the list with 28.6 million users, representing a 73.4 per cent penetration rate; Instagram follows with 23.6 million (60.5 per cent); while Netflix maintains its podium position with 22 million (56.4 per cent). Prime Video ranks fourth with 19.5 million (50.1 per cent); and TikTok rounds out the top five with 15.7 million (40.2 per cent).

In the second half of the ranking, notable players include Spotify (14.3 million), RTVE Play (10.4 million), Movistar Plus+ (10.1 million), Disney+ (9.4 million) and Max (8.4 million).