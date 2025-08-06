Eutelsat to add 340 OneWeb satellites

Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat says it will add another 340 of its OneWeb satellites into orbit by 2029. These 340 will be additional to the 100 craft already on order.

OneWeb, which Eutelsat merged with in September 2023 is very much coming into its own. OneWeb’s low Earth orbiting (LEO) fleet of 648 satellites was forecast at the time to grow to double-digit revenues over time and to reach €2 billion in annual revenues by 2027.

That €2 billion target is still some way off. This past trading year (the year to June 30th) saw OneWeb bring in €187 million (and grew 84.1 percent y-o-y). Usefully, OneWeb’s all-important backlog is at about €1 billion and Eutelsat’s expectation is for this current trading year will see OneWeb’s revenues rising by 50 per cent to €280 million.

Jean-François Fallacher, CEO of Eutelsat, told analysts that for the current trading year (July 2025-June 2026) would see OneWeb’s LEO revenues grow impressively, noting: “This dynamic growth will compensate, but not yet outweigh the decline in GEO revenues, which are notably impacted by additional Russian sanctions in the Video Business.”

Eutelsat OneWeb is still missing a handful of ground station deployments, but these are expected to be in place by 2026 when a full global service will be possible. Eutelsat’s LEO projected growth is 28 per cent CAGR. Five more ground stations will be added to the existing 39 already in use. OneWeb is already approved for use in 180 countries/territories.

Fallacher explained that while today’s focus was on maintaining the current OneWeb fleet the company is also wholly committed to the important IRIS2 mega-constellation which will cost around €2 billion for a second Generation version of today’s OneWeb craft.