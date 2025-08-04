BollywoodMasala launches on Freeview

Channelbox has announced the UK launch of BollywoodMasala, a vibrant new entertainment channel from Mumbai, on Freeview channel 271. The launch coincides with South Asia Heritage Month, highlighting the importance of cultural storytelling and regional media excellence.

BollywoodMasala delivers short-form content in HD covering the latest in the Hindi film industry, from red carpet premieres and celebrity interviews to trailers, gossip, and behind-the-scenes moments. Produced by SMG Studios (part of Satellite Media Group), the channel broadcasts in a mix of Hindi and English.

“We’re thrilled to welcome BollywoodMasala as part of our South Asian content line-up during this important heritage month,” commented Tanya Kronfli, Head of Business Development at Channelbox. “Its energy, tone and format offer something fresh to UK audiences — especially younger viewers who want quick access to what’s trending in the world of Bollywood.”

“We’re incredibly excited to bring BollywoodMasala to the UK through our partnership with Freeview,” added Sudeep Malhotra, Founder of Satellite Media Group and CEO of SMG Studios. “There’s a strong appetite among UK-based South Asian viewers for dynamic, behind-the-scenes content from the Hindi film world — and we deliver just that. With exclusive interviews, red carpet coverage, film reviews and all the juiciest stories, our fast-paced short-format shows bring Bollywood directly to fans in a style that fits their everyday lives.”

Channelbox is a UK-based Freeview streaming service offering a wide selection of international and local content across genres including entertainment, music, news, and lifestyle. The platform supports FAST channel distribution and monetisation, and is available on Freeview channel 271, Freely 561, and mobile apps.

BollywoodMasala is already available in India through platforms such as JioTV, TataPlay DTH and more.