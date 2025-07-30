No ‘fair share’ in EU/US trade deal

Summaries of the US-EU trade deal show the EU has conceded network charges for US content generators. This seems to put to bed the ‘fair share’ argument.

European telcos have long lobbied that a lot of the traffic they carry is generated by US big tech – especially video streaming platforms – and that it’s only ‘fair’ that those platforms contribute to the cost of maintaining those networks. Counter arguments say content is a major demand driver for telecom subscriptions.

Analyst Dean Bubley flagged up the White House summary of the trade deal on LinkedIn, noting: “[…] the European Union confirms that it will not adopt or maintain network usage fees […] Furthermore, the United States and the European Union will maintain zero customs duties on electronic transmissions.”

The US said of the deal: “This deal provides a framework from which we will further reduce tariffs on more products, address non-tariff barriers, and cooperate on economic security.” Those fees are probably viewed by the US as non-tariff barriers.