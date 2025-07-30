Forecast: Australia to spend €370m+ on LEO satellites

Australia is budgeting a spend of A$664 million (€373.4m) on its own low Earth orbiting systems, according to forecasts from analysts at Gartner.

Khurram Shahzad, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, commented: “LEO satellites have primarily delivered broadband connectivity to remote locations where traditional networks don’t reach. However, new consumer and business use cases are emerging, driving telecommunication providers to expand the market. This is enabling LEO satellites to become a mainstream enterprise broadband technology.”

LEO satellites orbit closer to Earth than conventional satellites, resulting in faster data transfers and reduced latency. This advancement provides high-speed broadband that can supplement or, in some instances, serve as a substitute for traditional terrestrial networks. Currently, the market is experiencing global growth, with over 20 active service providers and the deployment of more than 40,000 satellites expected in the coming years.

The breakdown of Australian end-user spending for 2026 is led by consumer use where no connectivity alternatives exist (A$247 million), IoT connectivity (A$65 million), and resilience improvement (A$126 million). Other categories include network support for maritime and aviation, and services for emergency response and temporary locations.