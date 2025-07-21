Spain: New Android TV STB from Orange

Orange has introduced its latest Android TV set-top box, the KSTB7259, designed to improve significantly the television experience for its customers. The unit features a more compact, modern design, which it says makes it easy to integrate into any home environment.

Powered by Android TV, the new set-top box provides full access to Orange TV content while also offering compatibility with thousands of apps available on Google Play. Thanks to built-in support for Google Assistant, users can control the device via voice commands using the microphone embedded in the remote control.

The new model is already being distributed to new Orange TV fibre customers, replacing previous generations. It promises faster and more comprehensive access to audiovisual content and smart services within the Android ecosystem.