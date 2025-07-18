VideoAmp appoints Liguori as CEO

VideoAmp, the advertising technology company, has announced the appointment of Peter Liguori as Chief Executive Officer. Liguori, who has served as Executive Chairman since 2023 and been a member of the VideoAmp Board for five years, will now lead the company into its next chapter.

VideoAmp said that “the leadership changes mark a strategic step forward in [its] evolution, reinforcing its commitment to a tech-first, high-fidelity approach to optimising advertising. With transparency, interoperability and client impact at the core, this new structure positions VideoAmp to shape the next era of media measurement and currency”.

In addition to Liguori’s appointment, the company announced several key leadership updates to accelerate growth, deepen cross-functional alignment and expand its innovation capacity:

Bryan Goski has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing client partnerships and customer success across agencies, brands and media owners.

Sharon Lee has been elevated to Chief Legal Officer, overseeing the company’s legal strategies and affairs and managing the company’s regulatory compliance.

Megan Opp has joined as Chief People Officer, leading talent, culture and organizational development.

Dustin Jackson will join as Chief Technology Officer, bringing deep product and engineering leadership to advance VideoAmp’s innovation engine and support platform scalability. Jackson was formerly SVP of Engineering at Celonis and VP of Engineering at Google, where he led ad planning and customer engagement.

These new appointments join an experienced C-suite including Tony Fagan (President), Josh Hudgins (Chief Product Officer), Paul Ross (Chief Financial Officer) and Jenny Wall (Chief Marketing Officer).

“These appointments are not just about leadership changes; they signal that VideoAmp is doubling down on delivering the industry’s most trustworthy, high-fidelity data, cutting-edge innovation, and, above all, client success,” commented Liguori. “We’re building a company to meet the moment during a pivotal time in the industry that demands proven, in-market big data expertise, AI-fueled efficiency and a relentless focus on innovation. Our approach gives clients the stability, affordability and flexibility they need to navigate and lead in this evolving landscape.”

Liguori brings more than 40 years of executive leadership in media, having held top roles at Tribune Media, Fox Broadcasting, Discovery Communications, and HBO. His expanded role as CEO builds on his existing contributions to VideoAmp’s board and executive leadership, ensuring continuity and strategic focus during a pivotal moment of growth.

“Peter’s strategic vision, combined with the strength of the new leadership team, ensures VideoAmp is well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver for clients in a rapidly evolving industry,” said VideoAmp board member Pete Fisher, Senior Managing Director at Vista Credit Partners.