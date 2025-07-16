Data: 97% of young Europeans use internet daily

In 2024, 97 per cent of people in the

EU

using the internet

percentage points

aged 16-29 years reportedevery day compared with 88 per cent of the total population, a difference of 9(pp).

This gap has been consistently narrowing during the past decade. In 2014, 87 per cent of young people used the internet daily, while the share of the total population was 63 per cent (a gap of 24 pp).

In all EU countries, young people were much more likely to participate in social network activities than the total population.

Creating a user profile and posting messages or related activities was a widespread practice for 88 per cent of 16 to 29-year-olds compared with 65 per cent of the total population.

The highest share of 16 to 29-year-olds who participated in social network activities was found in Czechia (99 per cent), ahead of Cyprus and Greece (both 98 per cent). Meanwhile, France (70 per cent, 2023 data), Italy (80 per cent) and Germany, Slovakia and Bulgaria (all 84 per cent) registered the lowest shares.