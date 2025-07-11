Ofcom advises how to identify deepfakes

A new Ofcom discussion paper explores how different tools and techniques could be used to identify deepfakes.

“Deepfakes are AI-generated videos, images and audio content that are deliberately created to look real. They pose a significant threat to online safety, and we have seen them being used for financial scams, to depict people in non-consensual sexual imagery and to spread disinformation about politicians,” explained the media regulator.

In July 2024, Ofcom published its first Deepfake Defences paper, and this latest follow-up dives deeper into the merits of four ‘attribution measures’: watermarking, provenance metadata, AI labels and context annotations. These four measures are designed to provide information about how AI-generated content has been created, and – in some cases – can indicate whether the content is accurate or misleading.

This comes as Ofcom research reveals that 85 per cent of adults support online platforms attaching AI labels to content, although only one in three (34 per cent) have ever seen one.

Strengths and weaknesses of attribution measures

Drawing on its new user research, interviews with experts, a literature review, and three technical evaluations of open-source watermarking tools, Ofcom’s latest discussion paper assesses the merits and limitations of these measures to identify deepfakes.

The analysis reveals eight key takeaways which should guide industry, government and researchers: