Sky Arts announces Mozart Season

Free-to-air channel Sky Arts has announced Mozart Season – a collection of new programmes offering a fresh take on one of classical music’s most iconic name, featuring Lauren Laverne, David Harewood and Danielle de Niese.

From a live concert celebrating Mozart’s operatic heroines, to a globe-trotting investigation into the overlooked legacy of his sister Maria-Anna, and a documentary revealing Mozart as one of music’s first freelancers, these three Sky Originals will explore the world that shaped the great composer, and the people around him history left behind.

Sky Arts’ Mozart season will air later this year alongside the previously announced Sky Original miniseries Amadeus, starring Will Sharp, Paul Bettany and Gabrielle Creevy, which will give a fictional account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

Phil Edgar Jones, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals, commented: “You’d be forgiven for thinking there’s nothing new to say about Mozart, but our season of three new programmes should make you think again. We’ll explore his relentless pursuit of artistic freedom as a pioneering freelancer, reveal his intimate letters home and uncover the secret genius of his sister, Maria Anna Mozart. All this and a special performance from ENO exploring the parts he wrote for the soprano voice promise to offer the perfect accompaniment to the upcoming Sky Original version of Amadeus.”