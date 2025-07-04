Report: Economic contribution of filming in Bristol up 55%

The economic impact of filming on location in Bristol and at The Bottle Yard Studios rose by 55 per cent in 2024-25 to an estimated £46.6 million (€54m), according to the latest annual figures from the Bristol Film Office.

There were 29 major productions assisted by Bristol Film Office and The Bottle Yard Studios throughout the 2024-25 financial year (including three feature films and 26 TV productions) with a total of 736 filming days supported in the studio and on location. The economic impact of this production activity is valued at an estimated £46,645,000, an increase of £16.6 million (55 per cent) on the previous year. In total, 689 filming permits were processed by the Film Office in 2024–25, permitting filming to take place on council-owned streets, properties and green spaces.

The year also saw more of Bristol’s visitor destinations directly benefiting from income brought in by filming, after being connected to productions by Bristol Film Office. Historic boatyard Underfall Yard – which has been fundraising since 2023 to complete recovery and reinstatement works following a devastating arson attack – and inner-city community hub St Werburghs City Farm, are two examples of local charities that hosted extensive filming last year.

Councillor Tony Dyer, Leader of Bristol City Council, commented: “Bristol’s film industry plays a significant role in the growing strength of our local and regional economy. The substantial growth in economic impact these latest figures demonstrate underlines just how important this sector is to our city, not just in terms of jobs but also exposure to a global audience. This impact, combined with that of other culture and creative sectors in the city, is driving an economic impact worth £892 million a year to Bristol and makes us a city that investors have increasing confidence in with an estimated £88 leveraged by arts organisations for every £1 invested.”

Laura Aviles, Head of Film, Bristol City Council, says: “A 55 per cent increase in the economic contribution generated by film and TV productions hosted by The Bottle Yard Studios and supported by Bristol Film Office, in just one year, is outstanding. Not only are we seeing the number of productions opting to film in Bristol remain strong, we’re also seeing the size and length of those shoots increase. Thanks to the outstanding service from The Bottle Yard team and the gold standard of logistical liaison provided by the Film Office on location, productions are spending more time prepping and filming bigger, more ambitious shoots here. This is leading to more employment for regional scripted freelancers and companies, and more local spend in the economy. It’s so rewarding to also see more of Bristol’s charities and community groups benefit from valuable new income streams by hiring their unique spaces out as locations, which we hope will in turn lead to further screen tourism benefits in future. With new releases like Young Sherlock, The Seven Dials Mystery, The Dream Lands, Inheritance and The Forsytes on the horizon – as well as others still under wraps – it’s clear that our studio, locations, crew and companies are keeping Bristol at the top of its game, as one of the most successful regional cities for scripted filming in the UK today.”

A total of 17 major productions were filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios throughout the year, eight of which had the biggest presence in the city by also filming on location with assistance from Bristol Film Office. These eight were: upcoming Sky Original thriller Inheritance starring Gugu Mbatha Raw and Jonny Lee Miller; upcoming Channel 5/PBS period drama The Forsytes starring Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin; upcoming Netflix Agatha Christie thriller The Seven Dials Mystery starring elena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman; upcoming BBC coming-of-age relationship drama The Dream Lands starring Pascale Kann and Anna Friel; upcoming feature film Bad Apples starring Saoirse Ronan; season two of BBC comedy thriller Am I Being Unreasonable written by and starring Daisy May Cooper; and season two of BBC comedy drama Boarders.

It was a particularly busy year for Bristol Film Office, which assisted 19 major productions on location throughout the year. In addition to those listed above, titles included: Guy Ritchie’s upcoming Prime Video series Young Sherlock starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Colin Firth; upcoming BBC/Disney+ Doctor Who spin off The War Between Land and Sea starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha Raw; upcoming second season of Channel 4 cyber thriller The Undeclared War starring Hannah Khalique-Brown and Simon Pegg; upcoming feature Mother’s Pride starring Martin Clunes (in cinemas September 26th); upcoming feature film H is for Hawk starring Clare Foy and Brendan Gleeson; Paramount+ thriller The Crow Girl starring Eve Myles and Doug-ray Scott; and BBC Agatha Christie thriller Towards Zero starring Anjelica Huston.

Major productions filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios only (without city locations) included: upcoming BBC comedy Can You Keep a Secret? starring Dawn French and Mark Heap; Enid Blyton CBBC series Malory Towersand The Famous Five, CBeebies series Andy’s Global Adventures: Baby Animal Missions and upcoming Sky Kids series Jaime’s Treetop Tales.