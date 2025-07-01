IP Österreich becomes RTL AdAlliance in Austria

The integration of IP Österreich into RTL AdAlliance is now complete. Austria’s multichannel advertising sales house will now operate entirely under the unified brand identity of RTL AdAlliance, the international sales house of RTL Group – combining international and national sales in Austria under one roof.

As part of RTL AdAlliance, the company has adopted a new corporate design reflecting its alignment with RTL United, RTL Group’s unified brand.

International advertisers profit from Austria’s media brands, including, but not limited to all RTL TV channels, RTL+, Canal+ Action, Sky Sport Austria, DMAX Austria, TLC Austria and SPORT1. This Total Video offering is now complemented by international brands and content, providing access to one of Europe’s largest advertising portfolios. In Austria, RTL Group’s sales house offers local advertisers the possibility to plan international campaigns that push their brands across European borders. With the launch of a digital initiative in the second half of 2025, RTL AdAlliance says it will enhance its capabilities in product development, data analysis, Total Video reach and with the support of smartclip, RTL Group’s adtech business. The portfolio offers linear and non-linear TV, premium digital content, Addressable TV (ATV), Connected TV (CTV) and targeting solutions.

Oliver Vesper, Chief Digital Officer and Deputy CEO at RTL AdAlliance, said: “Advertisers prioritise both quality brands and scalable reach in brand-safe environments, something best delivered by high-quality, owned and operated media brands as well as trusted third-party partnerships. Long-term brand success isn’t only built on major tech platforms, but through a consistent presence within trusted media – RTL AdAlliance’s unique differentiator. Our vision is to boost our position as an indispensable Total Video player in Austria and in all European markets – sending a clear signal: We are ready for growth.”

Walter Zinggl, Managing Director at RTL AdAlliance in Austria, commented: “Today, we are not only celebrating our integration, but also the successful transformation into a future-ready company. And yet we will remain the trustworthy partner for the Austrian market that our customers have grown accustomed to for the past 30 years. At the same time, being RTL AdAlliance enables us to offer a unique contribution of local expertise and international efficacy. The last few months have been an exciting and groundbreaking journey. We have successfully completed the transition to an established, internationally strong brand and set the course for a successful growth strategy. RTL AdAlliance stands for simplicity for advertisers and value for publishers – which we pursue through our simple yet innovative solutions and commitment.”

All employees have been successfully integrated into the new organisational structure and the current management team will remain on board. The new management team which will succeed Walter Zinggl and take over starting January 1st 2026 has been appointed. Moving forward, the executive team will consist of Elisabeth Frank as Managing Director, together with Claudia Ostermann-Schabata as VP & Deputy Managing Director and Oliver Vesper as International Managing Director. Zinggl will remain with the company as a management consultant until beginning of 2027.