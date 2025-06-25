5 to broadcast snooker ranking events

Two key events on the global World Snooker Tour calendar, the Players Championship and Tour Championship, will both be televised live by 5 for the first time in the new 2025/26 season. 5 will also add the British Open to its new roster of snooker events from 2026. This agreement with WST ensures that these three world ranking tournaments will remain on free-to-air television for snooker fans in the UK.

The 2026 Players Championship will run from February 16th to 22nd at the Telford International Centre, featuring the top 16 players from the Johnstone’s Paint One-Year Rankings. Kyren Wilson won the title in 2025, beating Judd Trump 10-9 in a final.

Then only the top 12 players on the same list graduate to the Tour Championship, running from March 30th to April 5th at the outstanding Manchester Central. Last season, John Higgins lifted the trophy after beating Mark Selby 10-8 in the final, describing it as the best win of his career.

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer, 5 and Paramount UK, commented: “We are delighted to bring the World Snooker Tour to 5. The Tour Championship, Players Championship and British Open are top ranking tournaments featuring the world’s best players and making them available to view on free-to-air TV continues our mission to keep elite live sport accessible for fans across the UK.”

WST Chairman, Steve Dawson, added: “We are delighted to be working with 5 for the first time and to add a new broadcaster to our tour. Snooker has a long history of providing fans with free to air events with extensive live coverage so this is fantastic news for everyone who follows our sport. The Players Championship and Tour Championship are elite events contested only by the best of the best. Players are striving all season to climb the one year list and earn a place in these prestigious tournaments. And from 2026, 5 will also broadcast the British Open which is a historic event with its own unique identity including a random draw. We look forward to working with the 5 team on these events and ensuring that an outstanding product is delivered to snooker’s consistently huge audience. Our sport had incredible viewing figures throughout last season and we expect to see that trend continue as we grow across the world.”

The deal was brokered by Peter Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of WST and Raphael Pendergast, Acting Head of Sport, 5.