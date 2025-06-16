Tubi adds 1,000+ movies and TV episodes to UK library

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, has expanded upon its content offering in the UK with over a thousand movies and TV episodes added to its free VoD library.

Following recent content deals with studios including AMC Networks, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal (NBCU), New Regency and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tubi viewers in the UK now have access to more fan favourite titles across key performing genres such as action, thriller, comedy and horror.

Tubi launched in the UK in July of 2024 with 20,000, movies and TV episodes and has since expanded its offering for viewers with over 40,000 movies and TV episodes currently available in the UK.

“Since launching nearly a year ago in the UK, Tubi has doubled its library size, cementing its position as offering the biggest collection of free movies and TV series in the UK,” said Ross Appleton, General Manager, UK, at Tubi. “With rising costs and fragmentation in streaming, Tubi will continue to offer viewers extensive content choice and a highly personalised viewing experience. All for free.”

“In building our content portfolio in the UK, we considered early-signals and dove deep into performance data to determine which genres and content types to lean into,” said Sam Harowitz, SVP of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Tubi. “With these latest studio library deals we have further invested in robust existing partnerships and doubled down on providing fandoms with a deep catalogue of movies and TV series across top performing genres such as horror, action, thrillers, and comedies.”

Movies and series currently available from AMC Networks on Tubi include: Bad Axe, Revenge, and Speak No Evil (2022) alongside Skinamarink, the Growing Up HipHop series (169 episodes) and Wicked City (21 episodes) with more coming soon.

A sample of movies currently available from Lionsgate on Tubi include: The Mist, The Devil You Know, Remember Me and Redemption (2013) with more to be added soon; titles currently available from New Regency include: The Girl Next Door and Unfaithful; and Movies and series currently available from Sony Pictures Entertainment on Tubi include: Ghostbusters (2016 – pictured), District 9, Elysium, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), and the Resident Evil franchise, with Baby Driver and The Da Vinci Code coming soon.

A sample of movies soon to be available from NBCU on Tubi include: The Last House on the Left, Mama, The Strangers, Death Becomes Her, The Purge, and more.

The international licensing deals were brokered by Tubi’s Content Acquisition & Partnerships team led by Harowitz.