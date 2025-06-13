YuppTV sues pirate streaming operation

Indian content TV platform YuppTV has filled a lawsuit as part of its continued fight against one of the largest illegal streaming networks worldwide. The company’s comprehensive anti-piracy initiative has resulted in arrests, filing court cases on the piracy network.

YuppTV has filed a comprehensive complaint in the US District Court targeting the extensive piracy network operating under multiple brand names including Boss IPTV, Tashan IPTV.Net, Vois.Biz., Punjabi IPTV, Indian IPTV, Brampton IPTV, Boss Entertainment.Xyz, and Guru IPTV. The illegal operations have caused substantial damage to the entertainment industry, with broadcasters losing an estimated $200 million (€173m)-$300 million annually.

YuppTV’s complaint to the Faridabad Cyber Crime Police led to a successful raid in March 2021, resulting in the arrest of six employees involved in illegal streaming operations. The illegal operation involved streaming thousands of premium channels without authorisation, including content from major Indian broadcasters and international platforms.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, commented: “The identification and prosecution of networks like Boss IPTV will be a huge positive step for the industry in the fight against piracy. As a company that serves millions of viewers globally and has invested decades in building legitimate partnerships with content creators, we at YuppTV refuse to stand by while pirates profit from stolen intellectual property. These recent arrests and our fight against piracy send a clear message that we will pursue every available legal remedy to protect our industry, our partners, and the millions of consumers who choose to support legitimate platforms.”

According to the Goldstein Law Group representing YuppTV, any subscriber using illegal IPTV pirate services such as Boss IPTV, Guru IPTV, Tashan IPTV, Brampton IPTV, Vois IPTV, Indian IPTV, Punjabi IPTV, Edmonton IPTV, Boss Entertainment IPTV, or UltrastreamTV, their phone number may be linked to illegal piracy and/or copyright infringement which is a crime under the US federal law. Penalties for serious copyright infringement may include felony charges which may render non-citizens deportable under the US federal law.

YuppTV warns customers that illegal IPTV services pose serious security risks beyond legal consequences, as pirates can access personal information including credit card details, which are then sold on the dark web. As the largest Internet-based TV platform for South Asian content, YuppTV strongly urges all consumers currently using illegal streaming services to immediately discontinue their use and transition to legitimate platforms.