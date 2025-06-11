ITV Studios appoints Carter as MD of Unscripted, UK

ITV Studios has named Tim Carter as Managing Director, Unscripted, UK.

Currently CEO of ITV Studios’ MultiStory Media and Twofour, Carter will take up the role in the summer from Angela Jain and will assume responsibility for all of ITV Studios’ unscripted business in the UK, which houses 11 unscripted labels. Carter will report directly to Julian Bellamy, Managing Director ITV Studios and will sit on the UK Management Team.

Between them, ITV Studios’ labels are responsible for the creation and production of some of the most successful global formats, including Love Island, The Chase, I’m A Celebrity…..Get Me Out Of Here! and Come Dine with Me, as well as upcoming shows including The Neighbourhood, Celebrity Sabotage and Sharks! Celebrity Infested Waters!

Carter takes on the overall P&L responsibility for the UK unscripted group, with the MDs of the unscripted UK labels reporting directly to him. He will work with each label as well as the wider Studios leadership team to support the continued growth and development of the UK unscripted business.

In his new position, CArter will oversee the UK’s successful unscripted labels including Potato (Bulls Eye with Freddie Flintoff and Beat The Chasers), Rollercoaster Television (You Bet! and You Bet! On Tour), Boom (Y Llais – a Welsh language version of the global, multi award-winning hit TV series The Voice); MultiStory Media (7 Up and Brianna: A Mother’s Story), Twofour (I Kissed a Boy / Girl and The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy), The Garden (Squid Game:The Challenge and 24 Hours in A&E), So Television (The Graham Norton Show), Lifted Entertainment (Love Island: All Stars and The Voice), Plimsoll (Extreme Planet Earth and A Real Bug’s Life) and Oxford Scientific Films (Magical Land of Oz and Secrets of the Elephants).

Bellamy said: “Angela has been a fantastic leader in ITV Studios for eight years, with a remit that’s spanned some of the UK’s biggest and best factual and entertainment shows including I’m a Celebrity, Love Island, The Chase, The Voice, 24 Hours in A&E, Squid Games: The Challenge and many, many others. Angela’s sure footed editorial judgement, creative eye and commitment has played a key role in the success of ITV Studios. We’ll all miss her hugely, but really look forward to working with her at Disney. Tim’s success during his tenure at MultiStory and TwoFour speaks for itself. His wealth of experience and knowledge in the unscripted market made him the natural successor to Angela. I’ve no doubt that ITV Studios’ UK unscripted business will go from strength to strength under his leadership”

Carter added: “ What an honour. The ITV Studios’ non-scripted slate reads like a roll-call of the nation’s favourite shows and the breadth and depth of creative and production talent across the group is staggering. I look forward to building on our reputation as the natural home for the brightest and the best as we forge the entertainment of the future.”