Fubo, DAZN sign US partnership

FuboTV, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, and DAZN, the sports streaming platform, have announced a multi-year partnership in which both sports streaming companies will distribute their owned-and-operated linear channels, which include exclusive sports rights, on each other’s US platforms. The announcement kicks off the first phase of the integrated partnership, which will include additional collaborations in the future.

Starting immediately, Fubo is home to DAZN’s exclusive boxing and MMA events through the launch of a new linear channel, DAZN1, featuring DAZN’s live fights and on-demand content. Available to the marketplace for the first time, Fubo customers in the US can purchase DAZN1 as a stand-alone subscription or as an add-on to Fubo’s virtual MVPD product.

DAZN, meanwhile, is adding Fubo Sports, Fubo’s FAST channel featuring 400 live sporting events annually as well as sports documentaries and movies.

Additionally, the partnership enables Fubo to offer its customers DAZN’s live PPPV events.

“Fubo and DAZN’s partnership delivers more premium sports to fans, wherever they choose to watch,” commented David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “Adding DAZN’s unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We’re also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities with Shay and his team.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “Our deal with Fubo enables DAZN to increase access to top-tier sports content for fans in the U.S. and Canada, as we continue to provide the ultimate sports entertainment experience. Fubo’s viewers can now watch the world’s leading fight talent compete in unmissable events as part of a new DAZN premium fight package. Meanwhile, the launch of Fubo Sports on the DAZN platform will be an exciting addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of premium sports content.”