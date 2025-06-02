Spain renews six DTT licences

The Spanish Government has agreed to renew the DTT licences of Atresmedia, Mediaset, Veo and Net TV for 15 years in a decision published by the Official State Gazette, BOE.

In total, there are six DTT licences that allow the existence of 15 DTT channels in the country, out of which six are operated by Mediaset, five by Atresmedia and two each by Veo TV and Net TV.

The agreement will not affect the new free-to-air DTT channel with a nationwide coverage whose licence will be awarded by public tender in the coming weeks.

The renewal will seeAtresmedia and Mediaset continue to be the largest DTT TV groups in Spain, taking around 80 per cent of the TV ad market and over 50 per cent of market share. Veo TV and Net TV will be able to continue renting their DTT licences for around €5 million a year. Currently, Veo TV is renting their two DTT slots to DMAX and Gol Play, with one set to become vacant following the closure of Gol Play on June 10th.

Net TV is renting its channels to Squirrel and Paramount Network.