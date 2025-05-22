Research: Over 1.5m Nordic homes have access to illegal IPTV

Over 1.5 million households in the Nordic region are now paying for access to illegal streaming services according to research from Mediavision. Such services provide illegal access to thousands of TV channels and streaming services at a very low cost.

This represents an increase of 200,000 households, or +16 per cent, compared to spring 2024.

The household penetration of illegal IPTV is lower in Finland compared to the rest of the Nordics. In Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, uptake among households is equally high.

“Piracy continues to pose a serious threat to the industry, especially regarding illegal IPTV,” commented Adrian Grande, Senior Analyst at Mediavision. “As illegal IPTV keeps growing, it is encouraging that the issue is on the agenda, but it is also clear that action is needed to tackle the problem”.