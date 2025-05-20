Research: SVoD subs surpass 5m in Denmark

For the first time ever, the number of paid streaming subscriptions in Denmark has exceeded five million. According to Mediavision’s latest Nordic TV & Streaming analysis, over 500,000 new subscriptions have been added over the past year, signalling a renewed wave of market growth.

As in other Nordic countries, ad-supported subscription models (HVoD) are a key driver of this expansion. More than 25 per cent of Danish households now have at least one ad-supported service — a near 50 per cent increase from spring 2024.

“Reaching five million subscriptions marks a major milestone for the Danish streaming market,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Senior Analyst at Mediavision. “This growth is largely driven by the rise of ad-supported models, which continue to gain traction across the Nordic region by offering more affordable entry points for consumers.”

The surge is supported by multiple platforms, including Disney+, Prime Video, SkyShowtime and Viaplay. While Netflix remains a leading player, its growth in Denmark has been flat year-over-year. As a result, Netflix now shares the top position with local service TV2 Play, a service which was among the first in the Nordics to introduce an HVoD subscription. This development makes Denmark the only Nordic market where Netflix is no longer the sole leader.

“Competition is intensifying in Denmark,” Liljeqvist added. “TV2 Play has caught up with Netflix by offering their service both directly to consumers, in bundles, and through ad-supported options — the latter of which Netflix has not introduced in any of the Nordic markets. The broad offering from TV2 Play has clearly paid off, helping the service to reach a shared market lead with Netflix.”

With rising demand for flexible and budget-friendly options, ad-supported models are expected to play an increasingly central role in shaping the future of the Danish and broader Nordic streaming landscape.