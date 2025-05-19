Research: Over 23m SVoD subs in Nordics

The Nordic countries added approximately 3.7 million paid subscriptions during the last 12 months, reaching a total of over 23 million, according to data from Mediavision. Sweden leads the Nordic market, both in size and growth. Over the past year alone, more than 2 million new paid subscriptions have been added in Sweden, accounting for more than half of the regional increase.

“We’re witnessing a second wave of growth in the Nordic streaming landscape. The rise of ad-supported streaming subscriptions is expanding the market again, after a few years of modest growth,” says Fredrik Liljeqvist, Senior Analyst at Mediavision. “Sweden’s year-over-year growth in [ad-supported] VoD is particularly striking. It now stands on par with Denmark and Norway in household penetration, while Finland lags its neighboring countries.”

Ad-supported services contributed to more than half of the added subscriptions, highlighting that consumers are embracing lower-cost options. Despite this, fully paid streaming subscriptions are also seeing continued growth. This widespread growth is driven by both international players like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, as well as local services such as TV2 Denmark, TV2 Norge, TV4 and MTV.

“It’s not just ad-supported models that are thriving. Fully paid services are also growing, just not at the same pace. For example, Netflix is seeing a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in household penetration,” Liljeqvist adds. “This demonstrates the on-going overall transformation to streaming. Mediavision’s analysis highlights how the Nordic streaming landscape has entered a new phase. The market is increasingly characterised by competition between different types of offers, at varying prices for consumers.”