BBC extends rights for Great North and Manchester Runs

BBC Sport and The Great Run Company have signed a new deal to keep the Great North Run and Great Manchester Run, free-to-air for audiences across the UK. Audiences can continue to watch free coverage of these events on BBC live network TV, iPlayer, and BBC Sport’s website and social channels.

The Great Manchester Run will be broadcast across BBC Sport platforms with this year’s event taking place on May 18th with more than 35,000 runners coming together. Coverage will air live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 11am. For the first time, BBC Sport will also offer a dedicated digital stream, capturing the emotional moments as participants cross the finish line.

BBC Sport will also continue its long-standing coverage of the Great North Run, broadcasting the event from 2025 through 2028. This year’s race takes place on September 7th. Broadcast details will be confirmed closer to the event.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “BBC Sport not only tells stories of elite sport, but it’s also to inspire people to get involved. We’re proud to showcase the Great North Run and the Great Manchester Run. They are more than just races; they are powerful celebrations of determination, resilience and inspirational homegrown stories that bring people together.”

Paul Foster, CEO of the Great Run Companym added: “The BBC’s commitment to the Great North Run and Great Manchester Run goes back decades, and over that time almost 2 million people have taken part in these events. Our events celebrate people and communities, and the BBC brings their stories to the nation. In partnership with BBC Sport, we will continue to celebrate our participants’ achievements, inspiring new runners, and amplifying the positive impacts of running on people’s lives.”