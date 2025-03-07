Baller League coming to Sky Sports

Sky and Baller League have announced a one-year broadcast partnership which will see Sky Sports and NOW become the TV home of the new indoor six-a-side competition in the UK. Every match from the inaugural UK season will be shown live on Sky Sports linear channels on Monday nights, hosted by Chunkz and Olivia Buzaglo.

In its first two seasons in Germany, Baller League attracted a huge following and is supported in the UK by a host of football legends, including Ballon d’Or winners, social media stars and cultural icons who will manage the 12 competing teams.

The Baller League UK Draft will take place on March 10th, broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 6:15pm, and live-streamed on Baller League’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The Draft will see each manager (see below) select 12 players from a 160+ shortlist featuring former Premier League players, futsal players, free agents and released academy players.

Season 1 of the competition will run for 11 consecutive Mondays at the Copper Box Arena in London, kicking off on March 24th, with the top four teams taking part in the semi-finals and final to determine the season’s winner. Each night features six 30-minute matches.

Team Managers (with two more still TBA):